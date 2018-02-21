We’re Working Extremely Hard On This – Graeme Murty On Key Area Rangers Must Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has admitted that although Rangers’ game management needs to be better, he is certain that his charges will find the right balance as they are working extremely hard on it.



The Gers beat Hamilton Academical 5-3 at the SuperSeal Stadium last weekend, but there were times when the visitors struggled to stamp their authority on the game.











Murty thinks Rangers made several wrong decisions at both ends of the pitch against the Accies, especially at the start of the match.



And the manager, who believes Rangers possesses the quality to damage any team in the Scottish Premiership when going forward, however wants his side to learn when to be expressive and when to be tight and a bit defensive.





“Yes and no”, Murty said on Rangers TV, when asked is the balance within the squad growing as the weeks go on.

“I think we didn’t get the balance right between when to play out at the start and being penetrative and controlling the game.



“In terms of balance on the pitch I thought too many people at the start of the game were too erratic in their positioning and wanted to make good runs and break lines, but it wasn’t necessary at that time.



“I think our game management needs to be better and it will come as we are working on it extremely hard.



“But when we break forward and we attack, the pace and the quality that we possess can damage anyone in the league.



“We have to make sure that we understand the right times to be expressive and open and the right time just to shut it down a little bit and be bit controlled, structured and ordered.”



Rangers, who are currently second in the league table with 52 points from 27 games, nine points behind leaders Celtic, will next face Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday.

