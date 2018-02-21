West Ham Star Warns Liverpool That Hammers Eyeing Something Special At Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has expressed his team's desire to go to Anfield and try to do something special for the visiting fans.



David Moyes has lifted the Hammers clear of the relegation zone, but the bottom end of the table remains congested, meaning West Ham need more points to secure their Premier League status.











Moyes' side have conceded as many as eight goals in their last two games against Liverpool, both at the London Stadium.



At Anfield though, West Ham have had better luck, with their last two meetings ending in draws. However, the scenario will be somewhat different this time around as Kouyate’s side will look to become the first to defeat Jurgen Klopp's team at home in the league this season.





The 28-year-old insists that he and his team are working extra hard at the moment as they go to Liverpool and do something special for the fans that will be visiting Anfield at the weekend.

“We have a few days to work hard because we have a big, big game at Anfield and we want to go there and do something special for the fans", the Senegal international told his club's official website.



Kouyate was also asked about his national team-mate Sadio Mane and how he and his team-mates will cope with him.



While the midfielder admitted that Mane will certainly be a threat he also took time to insist that he won't be the only player to pose a threat.



“We are going to play against one of the best teams in the league and there are some good players there, including Sadio Mane.



"I know him and I like to play against my friends. Every time we play, he wants to win, but maybe he won’t this time because we also want to win there."

