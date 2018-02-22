Charly Musonda and Scott Sinclair On Bench – Celtic Team vs Zenit Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Russian giants Zenit in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie in Russia this evening.



The Bhoys produced a superb performance to win the first leg at Celtic Park and have a 1-0 advantage to hold on to against Roberto Mancini's men.











In an effort to book a last 16 spot, Rodgers has Dorus de Vries in goal, with Craig Gordon still out injured.



At the back the Celtic manager selects Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham will aim to control midfield. Eboue Kouassi features, while Callum McGregor supports Moussa Dembele.



If Rodgers needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, with options including Charly Musonda and Scott Sinclair.



Celtic Team vs Zenit St Petersburg



De Vries, Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Forrest, Brown, Tierney, Ntcham, Kouassi, McGregor, Dembele



Substitutes: Bain, Hendry, Miller, Rogic, Sinclair, Edouard, Musonda

