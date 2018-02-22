Chelsea End Interest In Defender In Boost For Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, in a boost to Manchester United's hopes of winning the race.



The Blues were heavily linked with signing Sandro last summer, but Juventus rejected big money offers from the Premier League champions for the Brazilian.











Although Chelsea were credited with showing interest in Sandro during the winter transfer window as well, the 27-year-old once again stayed put at Juventus after reportedly reaching an agreement with the Italian giants to continue at the club if they allowed him to leave at the end of the season.



Chelsea, who signed Emerson Palmieri from Roma in January, were tipped to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature in the summer.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Stamford Bridge outfit have ended their interest in Sandro.

It is believed that Chelsea are happy with the left-backs they have at their disposal currently – Marcos Alonso and new signing Emerson.



Sandro’s agent Federico Pastorello last week said that his client could consider moving to a Premier League club next summer, and with Chelsea ending their pursuit of the player, it is sure to boost Manchester United’s chances of snapping him up.

