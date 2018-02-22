Communication and Game Management – Former Leeds Star Identifies Defensive Issues

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes the Whites got punished for their lack of communication in defence and game management, following their 2-2 draw with Derby County on Wednesday night.



The Yorkshire giants, who headed into the game at Pride Park on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bristol City, took a 34th minute lead through Pierre-Michel Lasogga before Andreas Weimann equalised in first half injury time.











It looked as if Leeds were en route to claiming the full three points when Ezgjan Alioski scored in the 79th minute, but Kasey Palmer’s goal late on meant the visitors had to be satisfied with a point.



And Whelan, who thinks Leeds put in a much improved display against the Rams, however feels the Elland Road outfit lacked defensive communication and game management, which resulted in them conceding two soft goals.





“We put in a much improved performance from last week”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“[We showed] intensity, aggression and organisation.



“Defence-wise I thought we were fantastic in certain parts of the game.



“We scored two fantastic goals which are worthy of winning most matches.



“But if you don’t defend properly, [and there is a] lack of communication and game management, you are going to get punished.



“And once again tonight we are licking our wounds, but we can't lick it for so long because we have to get back on it again as [we have a] big game coming up against Brentford.



“When you look back, they are two sloppy goals to give away.”



Leeds, whose winless streak in the Championship stretched to nine games, will next lock horns with Brentford on Saturday.

