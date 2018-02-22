XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2018 - 22:33 GMT

Ezgjan Alioski So Genuine, Insists Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes that winger Ezgjan Alioski has a desire to give everything for the side and in the process puts extra pressure on himself.

The 26-year-old has disappointed with his form in recent weeks, with his last goal prior to the Derby game coming against Heckingbottom's former side Barnsley back in November.




However, the Macedonian was back among goals on Wednesday night as he came off the bench to sore in the 79th minute of the match against Derby County to make it 2-1.

The 40-year-old head coach, who himself dropped the winger following a disappointing performance against Sheffield United in his first match in charge, insists that Alioski's performances pleased him.
 


According to Heckingbottom, Alioski is a genuine player who has a strong desire to play every minute of every game and in the process "beats himself up a bit", putting pressure on himself.  

“I’m pleased for him. He’s another player who’s so genuine", Heckingbottom told a press conference.

“He wants to play every minute of every game, he wants to give you everything and probably beats himself up a bit, puts pressure on himself and judges himself too harshly."

On the player's performance overall and his fulfilling defensive roles in some instances, Heckingbottom added: “A couple of his defensive positions were superb.

"One, he picked up a loose ball from Derby and broke and another one, two minutes later, Derby looked in a dangerous position and he was on the edge of the box, restricting Bradley Johnson to a shot.

"That’s first class and that’s from a wide player.

“They’re the positions I wanted him to take up and they’re the things I want to see over and over again.”
 