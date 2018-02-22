XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2018 - 22:43 GMT

Former West Ham Star Thrilled To See Veteran Hammers Duo Going Strong

 




Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has insisted that it is incredible for him to see two veterans Mark Noble and James Collins still going strong.

The 48-year-old has experience of playing with both Collins and Noble during his time at West Ham back in 2006.




While the former goalkeeper has hung up his boots since then, the duo of Collins and Noble have continued playing and are now two of the most experienced players representing David Moyes' team.

Assessing the duo individually, Hislop said that both looked to be bright prospects and they haven't disappointed in any way yet.
 


“It’s incredible to see them still going strong, Ginge [Collins] in particular”, Hislop told his club's official website.  

On Noble, the former goalkeeper said that the midfielder was showing a lot of promise after being promoted to senior level in 2004.

“Nobes was just coming through when I was there. He was a young player coming up with a lot of talent and he was a huge prospect. I like Mark Noble a lot.

“You could tell he was going to be a big player for the club and to see him play an entire career at West Ham is simply outstanding."

Noble and Collins have featured together 34 times this season and will be hoping to help David Moyes' men keep the Hammers clear of the drop zone.
 