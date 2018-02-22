Gianfranco Zola Issues Transfer Advice To Liverpool and Juventus Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend and former Cagliari star Gianfranco Zola has advised Liverpool and Juventus linked midfielder Nicolo Barella to join a club where he will have opportunities to play regular football and mature.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s future has been under the scanner for a number of months and he is widely expected to leave Cagliari in the summer transfer window.











Inter Milan and Juventus have been jostling between themselves to snap up the young Italian talent and there is also talk that Liverpool are trying to tempt him to move to England.



Barella is expected to pack his bags at Cagliari at the end of the season and Zola believes his next transfer move is going to be crucial in the youngster’s development.





The former Premier League star admits that Barella is still a player who has a lot to learn and improve upon and he must choose his next club carefully as he needs to continue to play regular football.

Speaking about the young midfielder, Zola told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’s a great player who is still maturing.



“The important thing is that he joins a club where he will have the confidence and finds a place on the pitch.”



Barella signed a new contract with Cagliari in January, but that is unlikely to stop his departure from the club in the summer.

