I’ll Pay Clause Myself – Liverpool and Tottenham Target Doesn’t Want To Leave Valencia

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is prepared to pay from his own pocket to continue at Valencia.



Los Che signed the midfielder from Inter on loan last summer and have an option to snap him on a permanent deal before 31st May for a transfer fee worth €25m.











Valencia are under some financially pressure to raise money before the end of the season and are dithering over whether to take up the option of signing up Kondogbia, who has been impressive this season.



The Frenchman has made it clear what he wants from his future and insisted that if needed he will put up his own money to help Valencia pay the fee needed to sign him on a permanent contract.





Kondogbia is unwilling to return to Inter, which he feels remains an unstable club, and is much happier to work under Marcelino at Valencia.

“I am happy here and I’ll play the clause from my own pocket”, the midfielder was quoted as saying by Italian daily Tuttosport.



“The real problem [at Inter] was the lack of balance, it was all a mess. I saw four to five coaches in two years, there was little stability.



“I am happy at Valencia with Marcelino.”



Valencia are also reportedly considering selling the midfielder after taking up the option on him to raise funds.



Clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with having an interest in Kondogbia.

