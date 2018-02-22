XRegister
06 October 2016

22/02/2018 - 13:41 GMT

It's Down To Mauricio Pochettino's Training – Tottenham Star On Peaking At Business End

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen believes his side will reap the benefits of their training regime at the business end of the season.

After a middling first half of the season, Tottenham have hit form over the past few weeks which saw them pick up seven points from a run of games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.




They also came back from two goals down in Turin to earn a valuable 2-2 draw against Juventus last week and are now favourites reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Their improved form in the second half of the season has brought them back into the top four race and helped them take giant strides in Europe, but Eriksen is not surprised by the improvement.
 


He believes the work the Tottenham side put in during pre-season and their overall training regime helps them to be at their peak fitness during the crucial stage of the campaign.  

“I heard something about that a few weeks ago,” Eriksen told the club’s official website. “Someone asked ‘are you going to go on a run now?’ and apparently, we are!

“I don’t know what it is about this time of year, but it’s probably all about how we train – we work hard, especially in pre-season and we really pick up this time of year.

“All I know is the team feels very confident and we’re going in the right direction.”

Tottenham will take the short journey to south London to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday.
 