Jose Mourinho’s Treatment of Paul Pogba Shows He Likes Him – Former France Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Jose Mourinho is trying to coax the best out of Paul Pogba by being a hard taskmaster.



There has been widespread speculation about the relationship between Mourinho and Manchester United’s record signing, and many believe all is not well between them.











The feud came to the fore when Pogba was hauled off on the hour mark in Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and was subsequently dropped to the bench for the next game.



Pogba was ill for Manchester United’s trip to Huddersfield last weekend and while he was fit, the Frenchman was again dropped to the bench against Sevilla on Wednesday night.





Gallas, who worked under the Manchester United manager at Chelsea, believes Mourinho is trying to push Pogba hard to realise his potential and it is his way of trying to get the best out of the midfielder.

“Whether it was me or other players, he always used to sting”, the former defender told French broadcaster SFR.



“But if he stings you, it’s because he likes you and he wants you to be at your 100 per cent.



"He is doing that to Pogba because he knows he can do a lot better and it’s going to make him react.”



Pogba came on early in the first half to replace an injured Ander Herrera on Wednesday night and the former French defender believes Mourinho’s tactics are working as the midfielder looked more focused on his duties against Sevilla.



“Every time he had the ball he didn’t lose it, we felt that he wanted to do well and is focusing more on his game.”

