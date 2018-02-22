XRegister
06 October 2016

22/02/2018 - 12:36 GMT

Juventus Step Up Interest In Manchester United Defender

 




Juventus have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, who is prepared to give his nod to a move back to Italy.

The former Torino defender has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United this season and has not featured in a Premier League game since a cameo against Arsenal in December.




He has been struggling to even get into matchday squads and is widely expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, when he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on his situation for several months and according to Tuttosport, the club have picked up the pace of their contacts with the player’s representatives regarding a move back to Turin.
 


Manchester United are read to listen to offers for Darmian in the summer and Juventus are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line.  

The full-back has enjoyed the experience in England despite not playing regularly, but is now prepared to return to his homeland to seek regular minutes on the pitch.

And it has been claimed that he is prepared to provide his nod to a move to the Italian champions in the summer.

He has made just seven starts across all competitions for Manchester United this season.
 