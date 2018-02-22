Knew We Could Hurt Manchester United With This Tactic – Liverpool Youngster Hails UEFA Youth League Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has expressed his delight after his side beat Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Youth League On Wednesday evening and says the young Reds knew where to hurt their opponents.



Woodburn, who captained his side at Prenton Park, broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when his header from Neco Williams’ cross found the back of the net.











The Red Devils were the more dominant side after the break, but substitute Rafael Camacho’s goal in the 77th minute sealed the deal for the Reds as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the continental competition at the expense of their arch-rivals.



And Woodburn, who explained that it is a great feeling to beat Manchester United, stated that everyone in the Liverpool team played their part in the win.





“I feel great”, he told Liverpool’s official site.

“It’s obviously a great feeling to beat Man United in this special competition, it was great for us and the whole team.



“I think we all played well – the young players, the players who came off the bench, the old players.



“I think everyone played their part and it was a good win for us.”



Woodburn went on to add that he was pleased to see his side, led by Steven Gerrard, successfully implement their plan to press Manchester United high.



“I think that [pressing high] was the plan from the start”, he continued.



“We watched a few clips and felt that was where we could hurt them, winning the ball back high up the pitch, and we did that.”



Besides Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Porto, Barcelona and Manchester City have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League.

