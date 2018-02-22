Leeds United Issue Club Badge Statement, Introduction Pushed Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have delayed the introduction of a new club badge as they want further time to consult supporters and then hold a public vote.



The Yorkshire giants attracted widespread ridicule when they introduced their new badge earlier this year, with fans deeply unhappy with the design presented, despite Leeds insisting they had done their homework and consulted widely.











They were forced to backtrack and abandon the design, instead promising a rethink and inviting fans to submit their own ideas.



Now Leeds have announced that they will not introduce a new badge until the start of the 2019/20 season.





The club claim they want the new badge to last for the next 100 years and will consult with supporter groups before then putting the proposed designs to a vote.

Leeds said in a statement: "Due to the volume of ideas and designs submitted by fans and their focus around celebrating our 100-year anniversary, we can confirm that we will now be introducing a new club crest on the shirt for the 2019/2020 centenary season and beyond.



"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters’ groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.



"We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years."



It remains to be seen what badge will eventually be selected as the club's new crest, but Leeds are pulling out all the stops to avoid the mistakes made with the badge presented earlier this year.

