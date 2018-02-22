XRegister
22/02/2018 - 14:52 GMT

Liverpool Back On Trail of Poland International, Reds Scouts Watching

 




Jurgen Klopp is plotting a fresh move to take Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been earning rave reviews for his development this season and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has already compared him with Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne.




The Pole’s consistent improvements have not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the player for a number of months with a view to a move soon.

Zielinski was linked with a move to the Reds last summer too and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Klopp is again on the trail of the 23-year-old central midfielder.
 


With Emre Can expected to leave the club in the summer and Philippe Coutinho still not properly replaced, Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a midfielder.  

And it has been claimed that Liverpool's scouts have been keeping an eye on the Napoli midfielder, making him the club’s top midfield target in the summer.

Napoli are aware of the interest in Zielinski and despite not wanting to sell him, they are also aware that every player has his price.

It has been claimed that transfer fee would have to be north of €40m to make them consider allowing Zielinski, who has a contract until 2021 with the club, to leave.
 