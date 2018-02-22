Rangers Star Would Find Premier League Offer Exciting

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed that he would be excited to hear about interest in his services from clubs in the Premier League.



The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe last month, with his club being forced to reject a number of bids, with the latest being in the range of £8m.











And while manager Graeme Murty has time and again stressed his interest in keeping hold of Morelos, the player himself insists that with the England being so close to Scotland, it is difficult not to dream about playing in the English top division in the future.



"I play in a country very close to the English Premier League and I think that many teams are watching me. So I am very happy with what I am doing right now", Morelos was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.





"I have a positive mentality and if a team in England showed serious interest in me, it would be very exciting."

The Colombian also took time to insist that his final goal will be to represent his country at international level, but for now he is happy to be doing his job for the Gers.



"I am happy at Rangers and satisfied with how I am playing.



"Scottish football is very quick. You have no time on the ball, it's very physical and the ball is in the air a lot.



"The fans are passionate and Scottish football is intense.



"My ambition is to play for my country and I need to keep doing what I have been doing.



"So far, I have not had any communication from the coaching staff of the Colombia team, but I hope I will. I want to put Colombia on the map in European football."



Morelos has so far featured in 31 games for Rangers this season, adding to the scoresheet as many 16 times and has provided his team-mates with four assists.

