Roma Left Reeling By Chelsea and Manchester United Target’s Contract Demands

Manchester United and Chelsea midfield target Alessandro Florenzi has asked Roma to offer him a new contract worth double his current pay packet at the Stadio Olimpico.



The 26-year-old midfielder’s future at Roma has come under the scanner in recent weeks because of speculation that he has been attracting interest from major European clubs.











Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Florenzi and there is also talk of interest from Italian champions Juventus.



Roma are aware of the interest the midfielder has been courting and are prepared to offer him a new deal, but it has been claimed that they have been left shocked by his demands.





According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the midfielder has demanded a contract worth double his current wages, which has left the Roma hierarchy gasping for breath.

He is currently on a deal worth €2m per season and the Giallorossi believe that the player’s financial demands are too high.



Florenzi is well aware of the interest from top clubs and wants to leverage it to get the best contract possible from Roma.



He is also not averse to the idea of leaving the club in the summer as he will only have a year left to run on his current deal.

