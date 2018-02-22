XRegister
06 October 2016

22/02/2018 - 15:55 GMT

This Leeds Star Already Has Good Relationship With Paul Heckingbottom – Former White

 




Noel Whelan thinks that Pierre-Michel Lasogga has already formed a good relationship with Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom, while he also saluted the improved nature of the striker's game.

Leeds only appointed Heckingbottom recently after opting to sack Thomas Christiansen – and the 40-year-old has been keen to name Lasogga in his side, with the striker completing all 90 minutes in Leeds' last three games.




Lasogga has scored in all three matches under Heckingbottom and Whelan has no doubt that the German has improved his game.

And he explained that the striker is making sure he spends more time in the penalty area.
 


"We're seeing a bit more of a mobile Lasogga", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's never going to run in behind, he's never going to have blistering pace, you can't get that into this player.

"But what he is doing is getting himself in better areas, spending more time in the box."

Whelan also stated his belief that Lasogga has already struck up a good relationship with Heckingbottom.

"Lasogga's performances have been getting better and better, more work rate coming from him.

"He seems to have a good understanding and relationship with the manager, which is nice to see", he added.

Lasogga is on loan for the season at Leeds from German Bundesliga club Hamburg and his future at Elland Road is unclear as the Whites do not have a purchase option included in the deal.
 