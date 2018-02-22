Valencia Ready To Realise Quick Profit On Liverpool and Tottenham Eyed Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia are considering selling Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia during the summer transfer window.



The Spanish outfit signed the midfielder on loan from Inter Milan last summer and have an option to sign him on a permanent contract for a transfer fee worth €25m at the end of the season.











Kondogbia has no plans to return to Inter in the summer and wants to continue with Los Che, but Valencia are under pressure to raise funds by the end of the season.



And it has been claimed that while Kondogbia won’t return to Inter, he could be sold to another club in the summer in order to bridge the financial deficit at Valencia.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Spanish side are prepared to take up the option to sign Kondogbia from Inter as soon as possible and then sell him at the end of the season.

Valencia are hopeful of earning a fee of around €40m from the transaction given the kind of clubs Kondogbia has been attracting with his performances.



Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the Frenchman and even Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keeping tabs on him.

