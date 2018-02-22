XRegister
22/02/2018 - 14:09 GMT

We Immediately Noticed This About Michy Batshuayi – Dortmund Coach

 




Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger has revealed that Michy Batshuayi’s hunger to do well was noticeable from his first day in training.

Struggling to earn minutes or the trust of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Batshuayi joined Dortmund on loan on transfer deadline day in the winter window.




And he has taken to German football like a duck to water and has become an instant fan favourite at the Westfalenstadion with five goals in his first three appearances for Dortmund.

Batshuayi has credited the trust Dortmund have shown in him for his success and Stoger admits that it was visible from his first day in training that the striker was desperate to do well.
 


The Dortmund coach believes his hunger to make the Belgium World Cup squad has been his driving force since he moved to Germany.  

“The fact is that he is very energetic and we noticed it immediately in training”, Stoger explained to German magazine Sport Bild.

“We have got a hungry boy who will give his 100 per cent, because he needs minute in order to make it to the World Cup with his national team.”

Dortmund are expected to try and sign Batshuayi on a permanent deal in the summer, but Chelsea are unlikely to consider selling him.
 