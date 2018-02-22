What Has He Been Doing – Victor Orta Savaged By Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has had his work questioned by former Whites forward Noel Whelan, who is less than impressed with the recruitment the Spaniard has overseen since he arrived at Elland Road.



Andrea Radrizzani brought Orta in when he took full control of the club in the summer, with the Spaniard then overseeing a large turnover of players and heavy recruitment from overseas.











But the majority of Orta's signings have failed to push Leeds forward and he has also brought in a raft of youngsters for the club's Under-23 squad from abroad.



Whelan thinks that Orta's recruitment has been "rubbish", while he also does not believe any of the youngsters brought in will ever break through to and shine in the first team.





" Recruitment, yes it's been pretty rubbish. I'll be honest", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when discussing Orta.

"I don't know what he's been doing.



"I don't know why he's buying players to come in and fit into the 23s; they are not going to be good enough, if they were they would be going straight into the first team now.



"21, 22 years olds, they should be pushing, knocking on the door at 18, 19.



"Let's not use young and 21 and 22 as an excuse. It isn't. There have been players playing at the top level in the Premier League and the Championship at 16, 17 and 18."



Orta's position has been questioned by fans, but Radrizzani has continued to back the Spaniard and it appears likely he will again direct transfer business in the coming summer transfer window.

