XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2018 - 21:48 GMT

What Has He Been Doing – Victor Orta Savaged By Former Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has had his work questioned by former Whites forward Noel Whelan, who is less than impressed with the recruitment the Spaniard has overseen since he arrived at Elland Road.

Andrea Radrizzani brought Orta in when he took full control of the club in the summer, with the Spaniard then overseeing a large turnover of players and heavy recruitment from overseas.




But the majority of Orta's signings have failed to push Leeds forward and he has also brought in a raft of youngsters for the club's Under-23 squad from abroad.

Whelan thinks that Orta's recruitment has been "rubbish", while he also does not believe any of the youngsters brought in will ever break through to and shine in the first team.
 


"Recruitment, yes it's been pretty rubbish. I'll be honest", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when discussing Orta.

"I don't know what he's been doing.

"I don't know why he's buying players to come in and fit into the 23s; they are not going to be good enough, if they were they would be going straight into the first team now.

"21, 22 years olds, they should be pushing, knocking on the door at 18, 19.

"Let's not use young and 21 and 22 as an excuse. It isn't. There have been players playing at the top level in the Premier League and the Championship at 16, 17 and 18."

Orta's position has been questioned by fans, but Radrizzani has continued to back the Spaniard and it appears likely he will again direct transfer business in the coming summer transfer window.
 