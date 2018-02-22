XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2018 - 21:15 GMT

Worst Game He’s Ever Played For Leeds United – Former White On Pride Park Performance

 




Noel Whelan believes that Laurens De Bock had his worst game in a Leeds United shirt against Derby County on Wednesday night.

Leeds played out a 2-2 draw at Pride Park, letting a 2-1 advantage slip in stoppage time to return to Elland Road with just a point when all three were badly needed to put the side's playoff hopes back on track.




De Bock's performance was roundly criticised by fans post match and Whelan agrees the Belgian had an evening to forget against Gary Rowett's Rams.

But Whelan is not willing to be too harsh on the left-back, who he is sure knows he had a bad game and is not likely to repeat the display in a hurry.
 


"De Bock for me had probably the worst game I've seen. He wasn't covering himself in glory at all", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He will know he had a bad game.

"You're not going to have too many games like that when you're missing clearances and gifting the opposition momentum and half chances."

Leeds snapped De Bock up from Belgian giants Club Brugge in the January transfer window, with the defender having fallen out of favour at the Jan Breydel Stadium.
 