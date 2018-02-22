Worst Game He’s Ever Played For Leeds United – Former White On Pride Park Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes that Laurens De Bock had his worst game in a Leeds United shirt against Derby County on Wednesday night.



Leeds played out a 2-2 draw at Pride Park, letting a 2-1 advantage slip in stoppage time to return to Elland Road with just a point when all three were badly needed to put the side's playoff hopes back on track.











De Bock's performance was roundly criticised by fans post match and Whelan agrees the Belgian had an evening to forget against Gary Rowett's Rams.



But Whelan is not willing to be too harsh on the left-back, who he is sure knows he had a bad game and is not likely to repeat the display in a hurry.





" De Bock for me had probably the worst game I've seen. He wasn't covering himself in glory at all", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He will know he had a bad game.



"You're not going to have too many games like that when you're missing clearances and gifting the opposition momentum and half chances."



Leeds snapped De Bock up from Belgian giants Club Brugge in the January transfer window, with the defender having fallen out of favour at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

