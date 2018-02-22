XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/02/2018 - 13:46 GMT

You Have To Be Careful – West Ham Star Issues Warning To Liverpool Over Hammers’ Attack

 




West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has insisted that Liverpool should be wary of the Hammers’ attacking threats ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Liverpool are currently in great form, with their attacking players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino creating all kinds of havoc for opposition defences.




The Reds are heavy favourites to take care of West Ham when the east London club travel to Merseyside on Saturday, but Arnautovic believes the away side will have their own weapons to hurt Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Austrian is aware of the quality the Liverpool contain in the forward line, but he also feels West Ham’s forwards are also not shabby and could create major problems for the vulnerable Reds’ defence.
 


He believes the onus is on the West Ham attack to take the game to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.  

“I said when I came, in the beginning, that we have an amazing group of players and players with so much quality”, Arnautovic told the club’s official website.

“We know that Liverpool have an amazing front three, but they need to be careful about our forwards as well, as everyone is in good form, like Chicha [Javier Hernandez], Manu [Manuel Lanzini] and Joao [Mario].

“It’s going to be an interesting game.

"Of course, it’s going to be hard, but we want to keep a clean sheet and then it’s up to us to score goals.”

Liverpool hammered West Ham 4-1 earlier in the season when the two sides met at the London Stadium in November.
 