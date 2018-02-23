Arsenal Linked Goalkeeper Coy Over Future At Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked French goalkeeper Alban Lafont has remained non-committal about his long term future at Toulouse.



The 19-year-old shot-stopper is considered one of the finest goalkeeping talents in Europe at the moment and has grabbed the attention of several notable clubs.











Already a regular at Toulouse despite his tender years, Lafont is expected to move on to bigger things soon and there is talk that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on his development.



A self-proclaimed Arsenal fan, the goalkeeper has talked about playing for his dream club and there is speculation he could be moving on from Toulouse in the summer.





And the goalkeeper has done little to kill the speculation over his future at the club, but stressed that for the moment he is just concentrating on avoiding relegation for Toulouse.

Lafont told SFR Sport when asked whether he will be at Toulouse next season: “I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes.



“For the immediate future, I would like to save my club [from relegation] and after that, we’ll see later.



“If I’m good I deserve to move up to the next level, but I am not busy with that right now.”



Lafont has a contract until 2020 with Toulouse.

