Can’t Call Leeds United’s Season So Far Unsuccessful – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has explained that he does not see the present season as an unsuccessful one for the Whites.



The Yorkshire giants, who appointed Thomas Christiansen as their new head coach at the start of the season, parted ways with the Dane earlier in the month after a run of poor results.











Paul Heckingbottom succeeded him at Elland Road, but the former Barnsley boss is yet to guide Leeds to a win; the Whites have thus far played three league games under him, losing once and drawing twice.



Leeds, who drew 2-2 with Derby County on Wednesday after conceding an injury time equaliser, are currently five places and eight points adrift of the playoff spots, with 13 regular rounds remaining in the Championship in the present campaign.





But rather than seeing it as an unsuccessful season for Leeds, Prutton feels it is more of a transitional one.

However, the 36-year-old was quick to admit that Leeds’ defence is a big step back from last season, when they looked miserly.



“There seems to be a certain amount of negativity around Leeds, which I know comes directly from poor results, but I don’t see this as an unsuccessful season so far”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I just couldn’t call it anything more than transitional.



“A new regime have settled in and we’ve seen teething problems.



“To my mind certain things have to change if the team and the squad are to improve significantly.



“Watching the draw at Derby on Wednesday night, nothing stood out more than the defence.



“It’s all over the place and when I think about how solid Leeds were last season, that feels like the biggest backwards step.”



Leeds, who are currently in the midst of a nine-game winless streak in the league, will next face Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday.

