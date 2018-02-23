Chelsea and Liverpool Target Won’t Agree Inter Move Unless They Do This

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United defensive target Stefan de Vrij has already agreed a contract with Inter, but is waiting to see whether they qualify for the Champions League before taking a final decision.



De Vrij will leave Lazio once his contract expires at the end of the season on a free transfer and there is a beeline of clubs across Europe who are interested in snapping him up.











Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to be the ones who are keen to take the Dutchman to England and even Juventus have rekindled their interest in the centre-back.



However, months of work in the background has put Inter in pole position to snap up De Vrij on a free transfer and the club are expected to be leading the chase at the moment.





It has been claimed Inter have also agreed personal terms on a contract with the Dutchman, but for them to complete the transfer, the Nerazzurri still need to achieve a key goal this term.

According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, De Vrij is holding back on making a final decision on joining Inter in order to see whether they qualify for next season’s Champions League.



The Dutchman wants to play in Europe’s premier competition and his present team Lazio are currently occupying the fourth and last spot in the league table, just a point and a place ahead of Inter.



Inter’s groundwork on De Vrij could be rendered moot if they fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

