Claim From Italy: Juventus Keeping Tabs On Paul Pogba Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keeping close tabs on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s situation with a view to trying to re-sign him in the summer.



Jose Mourinho has made it clear that there is no discord between himself and Pogba despite the Frenchman not making the starting eleven in the last two games he was available to play.











There is widespread speculation that the Frenchman is not happy with the way he is being asked to play by Mourinho and is keen to see a change of formation to help him excel.



Manchester United paid a then world record fee of £89m to sign the midfielder from Juventus in the summer of 2016 and it seems the Italian champions are alive to the possibility of Pogba leaving Old Trafford.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Juventus hierarchy are keeping a close watch on proceedings at Old Trafford regarding Pogba and could consider re-signing the midfielder.

It has also been claimed that the player himself would not be opposed to returning to Turin where he played his best football with Juventus, but there are major hurdles in any possible deal.



Manchester United are unlikely to agree to selling Pogba and are hopeful that Mourinho and their star midfielder will resolve any possible differences amicably.

