Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/02/2018 - 12:32 GMT

Going Back To Newcastle United Difficult – Magpies Loanee Opens Up

 




Matz Sels has indicated that he is not keen on returning to Newcastle United in the summer and is open to continuing at Anderlecht.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined Anderlecht from Newcastle last summer on a season-long loan deal and has been getting more minutes on the pitch compared to his disappointing season at St. James’ Park.




Newcastle signed Martin Dubravka on loan in the January window and there has already been talk of the club turning it into a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

Sels is scheduled to return to Newcastle at the end of the season as Anderlecht have no option on buying him, but the Belgian is open to the idea of extending his stay.
 


He also conceded that he is not too keen on returning to St. James’ Park in the summer.  

Asked if he would consider a longer stay at Anderlecht, Sels told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I’m open for a conversation.

“Newcastle have paid a lot of money and they want to recoup a part.

“A return to Newcastle United will be difficult.”

Newcastle forked out around €7m to sign Sels from Gent in 2016, but he only turned in 14 appearances for the club before returning to Belgium last summer.
 