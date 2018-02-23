XRegister
06 October 2016

23/02/2018 - 15:29 GMT

I’m Tempted – David Moyes On Starting This West Ham Star At Anfield

 




West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted to being tempted to throw Manuel Lanzini straight back into the side for the Hammers' clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Lanzini has been injured, but is available for selection against Jurgen Klopp's men and Moyes knows the creative midfielder is an important man for the Hammers.




The Scot has conceded he is tempted to start Lanzini at Anfield, but dropped a clear hint there are concerns over doing so centering upon a lack of game time.

"Lanzini is an important player for us, but he has not played games", Moyes told a press conference.
 


"I would be tempted to play him", he added, when asked about a start for the midfielder.

Moyes also revealed he has been putting the players through their paces as he looks to have them in shape for a crucial stage of the campaign.

"We know we are going into the business end of the season, so we have been working them hard."

The West Ham boss also confirmed that Jose Fonte is heading to China; the centre-back has agreed a deal with Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

"I can confirm that he is close to going to China.

"He wants to get into the Portuguese squad for the World Cup and I wish him good luck. He's a good professional."

West Ham currently sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings.
 