Jose Mourinho Brushes Aside Concerns Over Romelu Lukaku’s Record Against Top Six

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not losing sleep over Romelu Lukaku’s record against the top six teams in the Premier League.



Mourinho decided to spend big money to sign the striker last summer from under the nose of Chelsea, who were very keen to take their former player back to Stamford Bridge.











Lukaku started the season with a bang and despite a lean middle part of the campaign, the Belgian has netted 21 goals in all competitions for Manchester United.



However, he is still struggling to find the back of the net against the top six and many have used it a criticism of Lukaku’s first season at Old Trafford – but Mourinho is not worried.





He believes scoring 21 goals constitutes a good opening campaign for Lukaku at Old Trafford and insisted that he has other yardsticks to judge players when they are not scoring.

“I don’t know but I’m not worried, 21 goals is not bad at all and I don’t measure the players’ performances the same way you do”, Mourinho said in a press conference when asked whether he is concerned about Lukaku’s performance against the top six.



“I have other points of analysis and I’m happy with Romelu’s performance when he doesn’t score goals.”



Lukaku is expected to start against his former club Chelsea on Sunday when Antonio Conte’s men visit Old Trafford.

