XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/02/2018 - 14:19 GMT

Jose Mourinho Brushes Aside Concerns Over Romelu Lukaku’s Record Against Top Six

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not losing sleep over Romelu Lukaku’s record against the top six teams in the Premier League.

Mourinho decided to spend big money to sign the striker last summer from under the nose of Chelsea, who were very keen to take their former player back to Stamford Bridge.




Lukaku started the season with a bang and despite a lean middle part of the campaign, the Belgian has netted 21 goals in all competitions for Manchester United.

However, he is still struggling to find the back of the net against the top six and many have used it a criticism of Lukaku’s first season at Old Trafford – but Mourinho is not worried.
 


He believes scoring 21 goals constitutes a good opening campaign for Lukaku at Old Trafford and insisted that he has other yardsticks to judge players when they are not scoring.  

“I don’t know but I’m not worried, 21 goals is not bad at all and I don’t measure the players’ performances the same way you do”, Mourinho said in a press conference when asked whether he is concerned about Lukaku’s performance against the top six.

“I have other points of analysis and I’m happy with Romelu’s performance when he doesn’t score goals.”

Lukaku is expected to start against his former club Chelsea on Sunday when Antonio Conte’s men visit Old Trafford.
 