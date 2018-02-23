Mikael Lustig Is Poor Defender – Former Top Flight Star Not Impressed With Celtic Cult Hero

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has branded Mikael Lustig a poor defender, following the Celtic star’s display in the 3-0 loss to Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday evening.



The Sweden international struggled at the Krestovskyi Stadium as Zenit found the back of the net three times to wipe out Celtic’s advantage from the first leg and knock them out of the Europa League; the Hoops won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Paradise last week.











Lustig has attained cult status amongst the Celtic faithful after joining the Scottish giants from Rosenborg in January 2012.



However, McManus is of the opinion that Lustig is a poor defender as he is frequently at fault such as he was against the Russian outfit.





“Don’t see it with Lustig”, he tweeted.

“Decent going forward, but a poor defender, particularly like that when boys run off him at the back post.



“Happens all the time.



“Bit of a cult hero with the Celtic support, but not for me.”



Lustig, 31, is an experienced campaigner as besides making 224 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, he also has 62 caps for Sweden to his name.

