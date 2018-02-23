XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/02/2018 - 14:15 GMT

Napoli Put Arsenal Linked Teenager On Radar

 




Napoli are keeping close tabs on Arsenal linked goalkeeper Alban Lafont as they eye Pepe Reina’s successor at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been a mainstay for Toulouse over the last few years despite his tender age and is playing a key role in trying to help the side survive in Ligue 1 this season.




The young prodigy’s development has been noted by some of the major clubs in Europe and the self-proclaimed Arsenal fan is believed to be on Arsene Wenger’s radar.

However, the stories of the young Frenchman’s exploits have also hit the shores of Italy and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Napoli are interested in signing him in the summer.
 


Napoli are expected to be in the market for a replacement for Reina, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and Lafont is their primary target when the window opens.  

However, the Serie A giants are also aware that they could struggle to sign Lafont if it comes down to an auction with major European clubs such as the Gunners.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno is also on their radar but for the moment, the 19-year-old French goalkeeper is Napoli’s top goalkeeping target.

Lafont has also remained coy over the question of his future at Toulouse beyond the end of the current campaign.
 