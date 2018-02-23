Napoli Put Arsenal Linked Teenager On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are keeping close tabs on Arsenal linked goalkeeper Alban Lafont as they eye Pepe Reina’s successor at the Stadio San Paolo.



The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been a mainstay for Toulouse over the last few years despite his tender age and is playing a key role in trying to help the side survive in Ligue 1 this season.











The young prodigy’s development has been noted by some of the major clubs in Europe and the self-proclaimed Arsenal fan is believed to be on Arsene Wenger’s radar.



However, the stories of the young Frenchman’s exploits have also hit the shores of Italy and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Napoli are interested in signing him in the summer.





Napoli are expected to be in the market for a replacement for Reina, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and Lafont is their primary target when the window opens.

However, the Serie A giants are also aware that they could struggle to sign Lafont if it comes down to an auction with major European clubs such as the Gunners.



Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno is also on their radar but for the moment, the 19-year-old French goalkeeper is Napoli’s top goalkeeping target.



Lafont has also remained coy over the question of his future at Toulouse beyond the end of the current campaign.

