Not Interested In This Topic – Antonio Conte Coy On Feud With Jose Mourinho

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to confirm that he will look to end his feud with Jose Mourinho by shaking the Manchester United manager’s hand on Sunday.



Conte and Mourinho have shared a frosty relationship since the Italian arrived in England with Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and the feud took a bitter turn earlier in the season.











The Manchester United manager and his Chelsea counterpart were part of a bitter feud that saw them exchanging unpleasant remarks about each other’s conduct and their respective pasts.



While the war of words has died down in recent weeks, it seems there is still simmering tension between the two ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday.





The Chelsea manager refused to get into muck again, but also refused to confirm whether he will be looking to shake Mourinho’s hands when the two meet on the touchline.

Conte said in a press conference when asked about the feud with Mourinho: “In the past we have both said things.



"For me it’s okay and I am not interested in this topic.”



Asked if he will be looking to greet his Manchester United counterpart before the game, he said: “I am not interested in this.”



Mourinho’s record against Conte has not been great recently, but Manchester United did beat Chelsea at Old Trafford last season.

