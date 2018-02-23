Roy Keane Knows This – Arsene Wenger Defends Jack Wilshere

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that he still rates Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere despite Roy Keane's criticism.



Wilshere was one of the many poor performers in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Swedish minnows Ostersund, who eventually lost the Europa League tie because of a 3-0 defeat at home last week.











The England midfielder was named captain for the evening, but he was uninspiring with his performance and Keane said after the game that Wilshere is one of the most overrated footballers in the world.



Wenger doesn’t agree with the former Manchester United captain’s assessment but conceded that the midfielder, like the rest of the team, were poor last night.





He also stressed that Keane must also be aware that players do go through ups and downs in their performances.

Asked to react to Keane calling Wilshere overrated, the Arsenals boss said in a press conference: “It’s difficult but I personally rate Jack very highly and at the end you can have opinions.



“Jack was in a team that didn’t perform well. Was it one of his better performances? Certainly not.



“But Roy Keane knows that can happen to everyone.”



It remains to be seen whether Wilshere gets to start in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday on the back of last night’s poor showing.

