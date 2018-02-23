Stay A Little Longer – Legendary Schalke Youth Coach Tells Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke youth coach Norbert Elgert has urged Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer to continue at the club for a little longer.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and he has been offered a new contract by Schalke amidst interest from clubs across Europe.











Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with making a move for Meyer and the Germany international is also believed to be on Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s radar.



Meyer is expected to make a final decision on his future by the end of March and Elgert is hopeful that the midfielder decides to sign a new contract with Schalke.





The legendary youth coach, who has worked with players such as Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, is keen to see one of the club’s academy graduates stick around at Schalke for a little longer before joining a big club.

Elgert said in an interview with German daily WAZ when asked about Meyer: “I wish that one of the guys who grew up here will stay with us a little longer. It would be good for the club, but I am also thinking about him.



“Not only does Max have lot of footballing talent, he also has the willingness to constantly improve and work hard on himself.



“He has shown that he has quality and among other things, he fits in really well here.”



Schalke have already seen Leon Goretzka snub a club record contract offer in favour of signing a pre-contract with Bayern Munich and they are desperate not to see the scenario repeat itself with Meyer.

