Summer Plans Depend On This – Paul Heckingbottom Lifts Lid On Leeds United’s Transfer Window Strategy

Paul Heckingbottom believes Leeds United’s summer plans will depend on how the current squad react to his vision for the rest of the season.



The 40-year-old came close to earning his first win as Leeds head coach on Wednesday night, but Derby County scored a late goal to snatch a point at Pride Park.











Heckingbottom has only earned two points from his first three games in charge of Leeds and their hopes of finishing in the top six are evaporating with each dropped point.



Many are already looking forward to next season and what Leeds will need in the summer to sustain a promotion challenge, but Heckingbottom believes the current squad deserve a chance to prove themselves first.





The Leeds boss is keen to see how his players react as he tries to address their frailties before deciding on what he will need in the next transfer window.

“We know where our frailties are, we have to work on getting the message to players”, Heckingbottom said in a press conference.



“And then we’ll know in the next window which sort of players we need.”



Leeds have gone through significant changes over the last two summers and with another new head coach in charge, it could be another frantic transfer window for the club.

