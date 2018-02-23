XRegister
23/02/2018 - 13:38 GMT

This Is Why I Like Paul Pogba – Celtic Star Reveals Soft Spot For Midfielder

 




Celtic defensive midfielder Eboue Kouassi has revealed that Manchester United star Paul Pogba is his footballing idol.

Pogba initially joined Manchester United’s academy from Le Havre in 2009, but left the English giants for Juventus three years later.




He spent four successful seasons in Turin before the Red Devils re-signed him in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of £89m.

Pogba has since gone on to become one of the mainstays of Manchester United’s midfield, with the Frenchman making 24 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times and setting up 10 goals.
 


And Kouassi explained that the way Pogba managed to become a key player for Manchester United, despite struggling in his first stint at Old Trafford, makes the 24-year-old his footballing idol.

“Pogba because when we was at Manchester United, nobody believed in him”, the Ivorian said on Celtic TV, when asked to name his footballing idol.

“He then went to Juventus and again came back to Manchester United and back on the big gate.

“He went from a small gate, but he came back on the big gate and that’s why I like this guy.

“He’s a very, very good player.”

Pogba, who helped Manchester United to win the Europa League and the EFL Cup last season, has 49 caps and eight goals for France to his name.
 