10% Of Ostersund Were At Emirates – Swedish Minnows’ Chairman Hails Fans

Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg has expressed his gratitude towards the club’s fans for their support at Arsenal on Thursday night.



The Swedish minnows provided a huge scare to the Premier League giants when they were 2-0 up at half time and breathing down on Arsenal’s necks in their Europa League last 32 tie.











Winning the away leg 3-0, Arsenal were expecting to have a more comfortable night at the Emirates, but they needed Sead Kolasinac’s early second half strike to calm down the nerves of the home supporters.



Graham Potter’s unfancied outfit ran Arsene Wenger’s side close in the Europa League tie and their rabid away support created a frantic atmosphere on foreign soil.





Kindberg expressed his gratitude towards his side’s ‘strange’ and ‘clumsy’ away fans and believes they have left a mark on the minds of the English people despite Ostersund’s eventual failure to beat Arsenal over the two legs.

The Ostersund chairman told Swedish daily Expressen: “Everyone down here [England] has been incredibly impressed by our fans.



“And that’s how we are.



"I mean ten per cent of Ostersund’s population were at the stadium.



"We are a little strange and clumsy.



“We are incredibly proud of them and I don’t know what I could do to return the love they have shown.”



After the scare from Ostersund, Wenger will hope his squad gather all their thoughts ahead of the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

