06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2018 - 21:53 GMT

Arsenal Official Vows AC Milan Won't Be Underestimated In Europa League

 




Arsenal club secretary David Miles feels there are no clear favourites in his side's Europa League last 16 tie against AC Milan.

Arsene Wenger’s team made heavy weather of Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the last 32 despite progressing in the competition, but on the other hand AC Milan looked in control against Ludogorets.




The Rossoneri have improved under the tutelage of club legend Gennaro Gattuso and the seven-time European champions are fancying their chances against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Miles believes there are no clear favourites going into the game and feels his side’s performance against Ostersunds means they will not be taking any team lightly going forward.
 


The Arsenal official told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I’m not sure who the favourites are.  

“You could say Milan are weaker, but we were losing 2-0 at the Emirates, so we don’t want to underestimate anybody.”

Miles stressed that qualifying for next season’s Champions League remains Arsenal’s goal this term and the club have not given up hope of finishing in the Premier League's top four despite losing ground in the league in recent weeks.

He added: “If we win the Europa League then we qualify for the Champions League, so there are two opportunities and both are difficult – to finish in the top four or to win the trophy.

“But our goal is to return to the Champions League.”
 