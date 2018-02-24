Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool Built On Sand, Jurgen Klopp’s Isn’t, Says Ex-Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer says he can see a clear difference between the reigns of Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, as he feels the current side is built on solid foundations, which was not the case under the current Celtic boss.



Rodgers took charge of Liverpool from 2012 until 2015, but failed to land any silverware during his time at Anfield, with the Reds' best effort a second place finish in the Premier League in the 2013/14 campaign.











He was succeeded by Klopp, who is winning plaudits for the playing style of his Liverpool side and whose men have moved up to second in the league standings after beating West Ham 4-1 on Saturday.



McAteer has little doubt that Liverpool's revival under Klopp is more genuine than that which took place under Rodgers, who he accused of building on sand.





He said on LFC TV: "No disrespect to Brendan, but I felt his [Liverpool side] was always built on a sandcastle at this football club.

"I always thought Brendan thought he needed success right now.



"But under Jurgen Klopp, it's like the club are moving forward under proper foundations.



"We're bringing in the right blend of players", McAteer added.



Liverpool are now in the thick of a battle with Chelsea and Manchester United for second spot in the Premier League and are next in action at home against Newcastle United next Saturday.

