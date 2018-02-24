Claim From Sardinia: Napoli’s Transfer Gaze Turns Towards Liverpool Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are plotting to enter the transfer chase for highly rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.



The Italy Under-21 midfielder’s future has been under the scanner for months and he is widely expected to leave Cagliari in the summer despite recently signing a new contract.











Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time and Inter and Napoli are jostling to snap up the young Italian talent in the summer transfer window.



And it seems there could be more Serie A interest in the youngster as according to Sardinia based daily La Nuova Sardegna, Napoli are also interested in signing Barella.





Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is a fan of the Italian midfielder and is keen to get into the transfer mix for him as the season draws closer to its conclusion.

The Serie A giants are hoping to hold transfer talks with Cagliari and the player’s representatives over the course of the coming months to establish their interest in him.



Cagliari are aware that they could lose the player in the summer and are hopeful more clubs join the chase in order to drive up the young midfielder’s eventual transfer price.

