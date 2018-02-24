Claim From Spain: Manchester United Fix Asking Price For David de Gea

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have a price in mind for David de Gea amidst talk of Real Madrid rekindling their interest in him in the summer.



The Premier League giants have been in talks with the Spaniard over a new contract and there is speculation that he is close to agreeing a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.











But in the background, Manchester United are aware that Real Madrid are still hovering and they could again knock on their door for the Spain number one in the summer.



Jose Mourinho has made it clear that Manchester United will not be selling their best players and in De Gea, they have, who many feel, is best goalkeeper in the world.





And there is optimism that the Spaniard will soon commit to a new contract, but Manchester United are also aware that De Gea could still be tempted back to his homeland by Real Madrid.

According to Madrid based daily Marca, should Manchester United decide to sell the goalkeeper in the summer, they have made it clear that they will not let him go for anything less than €100m.



Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are aware of the Spaniard’s quality and could only countenance is sale if they receive a transfer fee of note.



Real Madrid are yet to decide whether they will go for a high profile signing for their goalkeeping department, but De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois are expected to be their top targets.

