06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Eunan O’Kane and Samu Saiz Start – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Brentford to Elland Road for a Championship contest this afternoon.

New head coach Paul Heckingbottom is still looking for his first win as Leeds boss, having overseen two draws and one defeat since being appointed to the role.




Heckingbottom's men sit in eleventh spot in the standings and eight points off the playoff spots, meaning they cannot afford to drop too many more points.

The Leeds boss keeps faith with Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he picks Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the central pairing. Gaetano Berardi and Vurnon Anita are full-backs.

In midfield, Heckingbottom goes with Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane, while Ezgjan Alioski, Samu Saiz and Stuart Dallas are behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If the Leeds boss needs to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where options including Pawel Cibicki and Hadi Sacko.

There is no Adam Forshaw, whose wife is having a baby.

 


Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Wiedwald, Berardi, Cooper (c), Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Alioski, Saiz, Dallas, Lasogga

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Pennington, Vieira, Sacko, Cibicki, Ekuban
 