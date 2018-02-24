Great To Be Second – Liverpool Star Hails Win Over West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





James Milner has expressed his delight at Liverpool moving up to second spot in the Premier League standings after hammering West Ham 4-1 at Anfield.



West Ham boss David Moyes had not won at Anfield in 14 attempts prior to kick-off and his side were outplayed this afternoon to mean his miserable run goes on.











Emre Can put Liverpool 1-0 up in the 29th minute, but the Reds really pressed the accelerator in the second half.



Goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino by the 57th minute meant it was 3-0 and the Hammers had little chance of a comeback, even after Michail Antonio pulled one back just before the hour mark.





And when Sadio Mane netted in the 77th minute, it was a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool, who have now moved past Manchester United and into second place in the Premier League standings.

Milner is delighted and has urged his team not to let up as they bid to finish as high as possible.



"It's nice to be second with ten games to go", the Liverpool midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We need to keep on pushing.



"We are improving as a team all the time and hopefully we can keep the hammer down."



Liverpool are one point ahead of Manchester United, but the Red Devils have a game in hand on the Reds.

