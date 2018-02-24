I Saw Everything I Wanted – Jurgen Klopp Beams As Liverpool Crush West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he saw everything that he wanted from his Liverpool side in their 4-1 win over West Ham at Anfield earlier today.



Liverpool dominated the game from the offset and came close to scoring early when Mohamed Salah’s low curling effort hit the woodwork within the first five minutes of the game and Virgil van Dijk also found himself outjumping the Hammers defence from a corner only for his header to go straight into Adrian’s hands in the opening minutes of the game.











West Ham continued to weather the early storm and themselves came close to scoring in the opening quarter of the game when Marko Arnautovic's sublime lob was pushed on to the crossbar by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.



Liverpool continued to dominate and put pressure on the West Ham defence and the away side finally cracked when Emre Can headed in from a corner to give the Reds a lead at Anfield.





The Merseyside giants continued to push for the second goal, but the Hammers came close to equalising when Arnautovic's effort from outside the box forced Karius into making another fine save just before the break.

The Reds came out in the second half with the same intent and doubled their lead when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass found Mohamed Salah, who scored the 23rd league goal of the season.



And two became three when Roberto Firmino found himself at the end of a lobbed pass from Can and he went past the advancing West Ham defence to tap in a simple finish in the 56th minute.



The game looked dead and buried then, but a few minutes later West Ham earned a glimmer of hope when Michail Antonio produced a quality low finish past Karius with more than 30 minutes left on the clock.



Sadio Mane could have put the game to bed around the 73rd minute when he only clipped the outside of the post after lovely pass and move from Oxlade-Chamberlain.



But the Senegalese was on hand a few minutes later to finally kill the game off when he added Liverpool’s fourth from an inch perfect cross from Andrew Robertson.



And the Reds comfortably closed out the game as West Ham looked deflated after the fourth one went in.



Klopp believes that his Liverpool side played as close to the perfect game as possible and insisted that he saw everything that he wanted from the Reds.



The Liverpool manager also stressed that he is not losing his hair over finishing second at the moment.



Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC: "When I woke up this morning I didn't expect a game like this, it was a joy to watch for everybody.



"It was intense, it was aggressive, it was angry, and it was full of desire.



"I saw everything I wish to see in a game of football and it's not often you see that.



"We scored from a set-piece too. You only ever talk to me about set-pieces when we suffer from them so it's nice to score one too.



"Can we stay second? That depends on other results.



"We don't have to worry about that now."



Manchester United will need to beat Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford to try to reclaim second spot.

