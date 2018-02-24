If We Don’t Beat Brentford, Top Six Will Become Long Haul – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has indicated that the Whites’ promotion hopes for one more season could be over if they do not beat Brentford today at home.



The Yorkshire giants have not won a game in the Championship since Boxing Day last year and are currently on a run of nine fixtures without a win in the league.











With every passing week, their hopes of a top six finish are evaporating and even a change in management has not managed them to buy a win despite Paul Heckingbottom getting close to get his first win as Leeds head coach at Derby on Wednesday night.



Gray conceded that time is running out for Leeds in the promotion race and he admits if they do not get a home win over Brentford today, they could bid adieu to their top six hopes for one more campaign.





He still feels a run of wins could still get Leeds back into the promotion race as funny things can happen towards the end of the season.

Talking about the importance of the game today, Gray said on LUTV: “It’s imperative as even if you win the game you don’t jump above them in the league table.



“But if you don’t win the game, that gap remains and if you happen to lose the game, the gap gets wider.



“It’s an old cliche, must win game, but if you don’t win on Saturday, it will be a long haul to get back into the top six.



“If we win three games on the trot, it lifts the players up and then you never know what can happen.”



Leeds are currently eleventh in the league table, eight points behind the top six with 13 games left in the season.

