06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/02/2018 - 14:08 GMT

Jason Cummings and Bruno Alves On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to welcome visitors Hearts to Ibrox this afternoon for a Scottish Premiership contest.

The Gers head into the match sitting second in the standings and can close the gap on leaders Celtic to just six points by seeing off Hearts this afternoon.




Rangers boss Graeme Murty remains without Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie.

Murty has Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while in defence he plumps for David Bates and Russell Martin as the central pairing. Sean Goss slots into midfield, while Daniel Candeias also plays.

In attack, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy will look to support Alfredo Morelos.

If Murty needs to try to change the course of the game then he has options on the bench, including Jason Cummings and Bruno Alves.

 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Martin, John, Docherty, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Alves, Miller, Halliday, Holt, Herrera, Cummings
 