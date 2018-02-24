Leeds United Legend Stresses Importance Of Samu Saiz In Whites Set-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed that Samu Saiz’s importance to the Whites side is clear from the fact that they did not looking like winning game without him during his suspension.



Saiz returned to the pitch on Wednesday night as a substitute and provided an assist in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Derby County at Pride Park.











The Spaniard returned from a six-match suspension, which he picked up for spitting at an opposition player during Leeds’ FA Cup clash against Newport County in January.



Leeds struggled for creativity during his absence and Gray admits that it is clear how important Saiz is to the team as the Whites did not win a game without him in the team.





He pointed towards the clear bounce in Leeds’ stride at Pride Park when Saiz was introduced to the game and believes the forward also had a galvanising experience on team-mates such as Ezgjan Alioski.

And Gray correctily predicted Saiz will start this afternoon against Brentford, saying on LUTV: “He will definitely start, unless he falls down injured.



“I think it says everything when you look at the game he got sent off and look at the results since then – not won a game. That tells you everything.



“Back in at Derby, he completely changed the flow of the game.



"They started running and panicking and at the end of the game, they were worried about him and he made a few little forays into the last third, caused them problems."



He continued: “Great hand in the goal, Alioski did well and funnily enough, he seems to inspire Alioski a bit.



“He has not been the same since Saiz got out of the team and it will be interesting to see if he starts as well.”

