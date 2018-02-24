Leeds United Legend Wants To See More From Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is keen to see more from Pierre-Michel Lasogga in terms of his general play, despite his recent run of form in front of the goal.



The 26-year-old has been in red hot form in recent weeks and has scored five goals in his last six appearances, including getting on the scoresheet in the last three league games.











Joining Leeds from Hamburg on loan, Lasogga started well at his new club before suffering a dip in form when he lost his place in the team and got criticised for his overall work ethic.



The German has re-established himself in the starting eleven under Paul Heckingbottom, but Gray believes the striker still needs to show a lot more when it comes to his general play.





Despite his ability to finish, the Leeds legend has pointed out that too many times Lasogga gives away the ball cheaply without trying to bring other players into the game.

Asked if Lasogga has improved over the last few months, the Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I have seen improvements, but I still think he can do more in general play.



“But you can’t criticise his finishing and that’s what he is here for. Even the other night we were talking about him holding the ball up and once again concentration.



“He’s a good talent and has good control of the ball, but sometimes he gives it away a bit too easily when you want him to hold on and bring people into the game.



“But his goalscoring record speaks for itself and he’s definitely a good finisher.”



Lasogga has netted ten Championship goals in 21 appearances for the club this season.

