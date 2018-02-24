XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2018 - 22:56 GMT

Liverpool Target Has More Quality Than Kevin De Bruyne, Insists Poland Legend

 




Poland legend and former national team coach Zbigniew Boniek believes that Liverpool-linked Napoli playmaker Piotr Zielinski possesses more quality than Manchester City man Kevin De Bruyne.

The 23-year-old has managed 23 Serie A appearances for his side this season, scoring four goals, and has also set up two more for his team-mates.




In the process he has been instrumental in helping side maintain their spot at the top of the league table as they look to clinch their first title since 1989/90.

Having seen Zielinski at close quarters when he was just a 16-year-old and was part of Poland's youth teams, Boniek believes that the youngster has the knack of leaving his mark on games, just like De Bruyne does at Manchester City.
 


"He will be the next De Bruyne? I think Zielinski already has more quality than De Bruyne", Boniek told Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport 

"They are different kind of players, of course, but they have the same ability to leave their mark on the team.

"I think that he will become a top player.

"He was 16, I went to see a Poland youth international match and thought: 'This is an extraordinary player'."

Zielinski has been regularly linked with a move to Liverpool, though the Reds would have to fork out a substantial sum to take him to Anfield in the summer transfer window.
 