Liverpool Target Has More Quality Than Kevin De Bruyne, Insists Poland Legend

Poland legend and former national team coach Zbigniew Boniek believes that Liverpool-linked Napoli playmaker Piotr Zielinski possesses more quality than Manchester City man Kevin De Bruyne.



The 23-year-old has managed 23 Serie A appearances for his side this season, scoring four goals, and has also set up two more for his team-mates.











In the process he has been instrumental in helping side maintain their spot at the top of the league table as they look to clinch their first title since 1989/90.



Having seen Zielinski at close quarters when he was just a 16-year-old and was part of Poland's youth teams, Boniek believes that the youngster has the knack of leaving his mark on games, just like De Bruyne does at Manchester City.





"He will be the next De Bruyne? I think Zielinski already has more quality than De Bruyne", Boniek told Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport.

"They are different kind of players, of course, but they have the same ability to leave their mark on the team.



"I think that he will become a top player.



"He was 16, I went to see a Poland youth international match and thought: 'This is an extraordinary player'."



Zielinski has been regularly linked with a move to Liverpool, though the Reds would have to fork out a substantial sum to take him to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

